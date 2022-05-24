| 8°C Dublin

Erik ten Hag: I can break City and Liverpool’s stranglehold

Newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during his unveiling at Old Trafford. Photo: PA

Newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during his unveiling at Old Trafford. Photo: PA

James Ducker

The new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes he can break Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s stranglehold on English football.

Ten Hag’s first press conference as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term successor yesterday lunchtime came less than 24 hours after Guardiola’s Manchester City clinched a fourth Premier League title in five seasons by a point from Klopp’s Liverpool.

