Erik ten Hag has inspired some turnaround – and a win today will see Man United right in the heart of the title race

Paul McGrath

Hope is now restored at Old Trafford and Manchester United can turn a corner with Gunners win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates after the final whistle following the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Monday August 22, 2022. Expand

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates after the final whistle following the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Monday August 22, 2022.

Well, well, well. From being in a right mess two weeks ago, Manchester United are a home win over Arsenal this afternoon from being right at the heart of the Premier League title race.

It is some turnaround in the fortunes of a team.

