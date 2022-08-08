Erik ten Hag feels the heat as Manchester United flounder in opener

Erik ten Hag claimed Manchester United lacked belief and blamed the problems of last season as they slumped to a shocking 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton in their first match of the new campaign.

In an at times febrile atmosphere at Old Trafford, there were protests against the Glazer ownership of the club prior to kick-off. United’s mega store was forced to close as 1,000 fans gathered outside to express their frustration.

To compound United’s misery, their bitter rivals and Premier League champions, Manchester City, imperiously swept aside West Ham 2-0 away from home with new signing Erling Haaland – who turned down a move to Old Trafford – outstanding as he scored both goals on his debut.

The protests at Old Trafford took place in front of executive co-chairman Avram Glazer, who, sitting in the directors’ box, had to listen to chants for his family to sell up in only the third game he had attended in three years.

A large group of fans walked toward the stadium with a banner which read, “Fight greed. Fight for United. Fight Glazers”, with another stating, “We want our club back”. The loud protest continued inside the Munich tunnel and outside the store. Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave the club, cut an unhappy figure on the bench, before coming on as a second-half substitute.

Read More

Ten Hag declared the striker was not fit enough as he defended his decision to play new signing Christian Eriksen as a “false nine”. Ronaldo had earlier said he was “ready” to play, however.

United legend Paul Scholes called the team’s performance “shocking and shambolic” and he and fellow Old Trafford veteran Roy Keane said the midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay were not of the required standard.

“It was a shocking start for Man United and the first half was shambolic really,” Scholes said on Premier League Productions. “Fred gives the ball away all the time, and McTominay’s trying to run with the ball constantly and then gives it away. Pass it to your best players. It’s not that difficult. It’s criminal on a day like today.”

Keane said: “The [absence of] decision-making and football intelligence from midfield, particularly Fred. I’ve been going on about it for a long time – Fred and McTominay are not good enough.”

As the game went away from United, the players were booed off at half-time and full time, and there were even small skirmishes between their own fans as the anger boiled over.

Captain Harry Maguire admitted it was a “nightmare” start and agreed with Ten Hag that “confidence has been hit” after the chaos of the last campaign as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and Ralf Rangnick failed to turn the team’s fortune’s around as they finished sixth.

“It’s a hell of a job,” Ten Hag admitted as he became the first United manager since fellow Dutchman Louis van Gaal, in 2014, to lose his opening Premier League game.

“We dropped down a level. Dropped down in belief. That cannot happen. And we made mistakes and the opponent punished us,” Ten Hag said of United’s appalling first-half performance, when Brighton scored twice as they won at Old Trafford for the first time.

“I can understand that after last year, but it’s not necessary because they are good players. They have proved that so many times in the past and will do so in the future.”

Ten Hag suggested he had seen the warning signs, despite United’s encouraging pre-season. “I know it could happen, but it’s clear we should have been better. But we know it will also not come overnight,” he said. “It’s definitely a setback and we have to deal with it.

“I knew from the start it would not be easy, and it’s a process and it takes time, but we don’t have time.

“It was unnecessary to give two easy goals away. We have made it clear how to deal with such situations. We have to take the lessons... I am not satisfied.”

With Anthony Martial injured and Ronaldo not fully fit and wanting to leave, United are trying to sign Marko Arnautovic (33), from Bologna. It meant Ten Hag played Eriksen, on his debut, as the furthest forward and although he claimed the Dane had featured there when he was at Ajax, it did not work.

“If there was available a striker, I would have played him,” Ten Hag said. “Cristiano Ronaldo was now 10 days in team training and it was too short [a time] for 90 minutes. That’s the reason we didn’t start him. He has to do more to get fit. This game will help him and he will be better next week [away to Brentford].”

Maguire admitted it had been a torrid afternoon for United, who were looking for yet another fresh start after their failures.

“It was the worst possible start, to be 2-0 down at half-time at Old Trafford,” the central defender said.

“We huffed and puffed and got one back and had chances to equalise, but it’s a bad start for us. It was a nightmare start to be 2-0 down. I think everyone knew the task ahead. We had a bad season last season. There was a lot of confidence hit. When we don’t get it right, we are far too open. We will keep working, keep improving.”