Erik ten Hag demands Manchester United show hunger against Brentford side that battered Red Devils in August

It is eight months since Manchester United were battered 4-0 by Brentford, but some of the same questions Erik ten Hag was left asking after that dark day arose again at St James’ Park on Sunday.

United’s woeful 2-0 defeat at Newcastle drew a withering response from Ten Hag who – much as he did after Brentford, the 6-3 loss to Manchester City in October and last month’s 7-0 collapse at Liverpool – found himself decrying his side’s lack of hunger, fight and maturity.

Brentford are the opponents again tonight, and Ten Hag will hope for a reaction. The Dutchman said in January that United had signed an “unimaginable number of players in recent years who have not been good enough” and that “most purchases have been average”.

While he chose his words carefully yesterday, there was a telling response when asked if some of his players would ever get the message about hunger.

“When they can’t get this, then they are in the wrong place,” Ten Hag said. “I think we knew before the start of the season, you are right we need outstanding players at Manchester United, that is clear.

“If you have injuries you need replacements and you need competition, especially if you want to compete in four competitions.

“I agree we dropped (against Newcastle), we returned to old habits. I also know there are fluctuations because people are not robots, but we have to act as robots, we have to act as machines. We have to expect and demand of our players that they match the standards, so when we are not doing so we are disappointed because that is our job.”

United have not scored in their past three league matches, which may open the door to a return to the starting XI for the perennially injured Anthony Martial.

Ten Hag continued to defend Wout Weghorst, but two goals in 19 matches is a pitiful return for a United striker and the manager must hope Martial can return to fitness and help ease the burden on Marcus Rashford.

“He’s frustrated for himself, he’s the player who’s most in the gym,” Ten Hag said of Martial. “He doesn’t want to be there, he wants to be on the pitch, but of course for our team, in the first place, it’s frustrating and, second, for a manager as well, because when your best players are available, you have a better chance of winning games.

“I only have to refer to (the 2-1 wins over) Liverpool and Man City at home when he was available and he makes a difference, but it’s the same for Casemiro and Eriksen. They are very important players, but when they are not available, you still have to win.”