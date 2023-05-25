Erik ten Hag confirms Man United transfer plans are on course as Neymar among names linked with Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not believe the club's protracted takeover will affect his summer transfer plans.

The Glazer family are still considering their options after the latest round of bidding to buy the club, with Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani the two primary contenders to take over.

The delay in the process has fuelled rumours that a full sale of the club may not go through, but Ten Hag appears to be confident that will not affect his hopes of making marquee signings ahead of next season.

"I came in here and we talked about what can we do in the squad, what can we do in transfers," the United manager told Sky Sports.

"And last year, the club confirmed they can do. So, for me, I don't think anything changed and yeah, in this summer period we can do the same.

"Of course we are also planning for the future, for next season and that's what we have to do. And that is also talking with your scouting department, recruitment responsibilities, and talking with players of course."

Brazilian superstar Neymar and Tottenham striker Harry Kane are among the rumoured transfer options for United this summer, but the lingering doubts over the ownership of the club leaves unanswered questions heading into the final games of this season.

PSG are believed to be resigned to Brazilian superstar Neymar leaving the club and former France and Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit says he would thrive in the Premier League.

“I think Neymar will suit any big club,” Emmanuel Petit told Genting Casino.

“If he comes to Arsenal, I would love it and I think he will too. I think he will enjoy the technical football and the style of Arsenal. He would love to play with younger players as he is quite mature himself.

“He will also have revenge on his mind with everything that he has been going through at PSG, and the tears he shed at the World Cup. I think he will

be happy to move to Arsenal if that is the case. He can play on the left and the right, and because of his ankle injuries he can be a player in rotation.”

United will qualify for next season's Champions League if they avoid defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, with Ten Hag set to play a full-strength side ahead of a hectic end to the season that will include a Premier League game against Fulham on Sunday before the FA Cup Final against Manchester City on June 3.

"That first game is the most important and we have two games in three days," added Ten Hag.

"It's tough and it's a slight disadvantage probably as well. But we have to get this done and the team has to be ready, focused with energy, but also in togetherness with the fans.

"We have such a great focus and we construct together that bond between the fans and the players. We have to make sure we get this done.

"Get the job done and be in the Champions League."