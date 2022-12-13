| -3.6°C Dublin

Erik ten Hag challenges Harry Maguire to ‘fight for his place’ at Old Trafford

Luke Edwards

Harry Maguire impressed Erik ten Hag at the World Cup and the Manchester United manager has challenged his out-of-favour centre-back to come back and fight for his place rather than look for a new club.

Ten Hag has again rallied against claims he does not rate United’s club captain or think he cannot fit into his preferred style of play.

