Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United will get best from French defender Raphael Varane

The will-he-go, will-he-stay Cristiano Ronaldo affair may have dominated Manchester United’s summer, but Raphael Varane, his former Real Madrid teammate, is also facing scrutiny.

Varane’s signing last summer — along with the arrivals of Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho — was hailed as one of the last pieces in the title jigsaw for the club, but it proved far from that as United slumped to their worst points total in the Premier League era.

Far from tightening up the defence, United ended up conceding as many goals as they scored (57), their worst defensive record for more than 30 years.

Varane’s performances on the pitch proved as inconsistent as his appearance record. The France international missed 20 games out of 49 in all competitions and, crucially, was absent for nearly half of the 38 Premier League fixtures, starting only 20 and coming on as a substitute in two.

Instead of creating a solid understanding with defensive partner Harry Maguire, United looked more vulnerable than ever and the captain’s form suffered badly.

Maguire was unfairly singled out for the bulk of the criticism, while Varane’s far-from-commanding displays escaped much of the flak.

However, he has admitted that he, along with every player, needs a big improvement on last season. Erik ten Hag’s decision to buy Lisandro Martinez from former club Ajax is considered to have put pressure on Maguire, given that the Argentina international plays in the same position.

But Ten Hag has said Maguire will remain as captain, while Varane is also under pressure unless he improves his injury record.

The manager revealed that the 2018 World Cup winner was put on a special fitness programme to ensure he was properly fit for the start of the season.

Asked how confident he was of getting the best out of Varane, Ten Hag said: “Very. I’m 100pc convinced about that. We built him during the pre-season real carefully, with an individual programme, and in the last three weeks, I think he has been on the pitch in every session and I’m really happy with that. If Raphael is fit, it is a huge strength for the squad and the team.”

Ten Hag made it clear that one of the reasons he bought Martinez was because he liked left-footed players on the left of his defence — and right-footed players on the right.

The Dutchman is well aware that if Martinez — who comes with a reputation as a fearless, tough tackler as well as being good on the ball — settles well then he has to choose between Maguire and Varane as his regular partner.

But he made it clear he would be guided by performances rather than name, price and reputation.

“We need that competition in this squad,” he said. “At the start of the season, it [selection] is all open, but, apart from competition, we are also going into a long season with a lot of games, so we need a lot of players, quality players, to cover all the games.”

Ten Hag certainly faces plenty of competition in defence. Apart from having five centre-backs, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will battle for the right-back slot, while new boy Tyrell Malacia will challenge Luke Shaw on the left.

Further forward, he believes Marcus Rashford and Sancho can rediscover their best form after poor seasons and seal their England places in time for the World Cup.

He is pragmatic about the demand for United to not only win matches but to do it in style.

“They always want to play brilliant football,” he said. “That is why I’m here and I like it. But if you cannot win in a good way, in an entertaining way, you still have to win.”

Ronaldo has played only 45 minutes of pre-season football after a family issue prevented him from joining the squad on their tour. He has made it clear he wants to leave, but there have been no takers so far.

He has had a full week’s training and Ten Hag may well start him against Brighton as Anthony Martial is injured.

“How do I feel about starting the season with Ronaldo? I’m really happy,” Ten Hag said. “We have a top striker and I’m really happy he’s here, he’s in the squad ,and we stick to the plan.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]