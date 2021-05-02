'Enough is enough' - Roy Keane and Gary Neville say it's time for Glazers to sell Manchester United

Roy Keane and Gary Neville have suggested Manchester United fans have reached a tipping point as their push to force the Glazer family to sell the club reached new heights on Sunday.

Protesting fans breached security to get inside Old Trafford to force the postponement of the game between United and Liverpool, with the club's decision to join the aborted Super League re-igniting protests against the Glazers.

Confirmation that the match had been postponed came through at around 5.40pm, with the events in Manchester certain to pile the pressure on the Glazers to sell the club.

Former United captain Keane suggested the moment had come for United fans to make a stand against the owners.

"I think it's come to a tipping point for the United fans," said Keane on Sky Sports.

"It was a peaceful protest. I think they threw one or two bottles and a couple of flares, I think that was towards Jamie to be fair! I think they've had enough, enough is enough for these United fans.

"United have got some of the best fans in the world, a huge club. We've seen today that it's coming to an end, they're thinking enough is enough with the ownership of the club with the stuff over the last few weeks.

"There's stuff with the Super League, not being able to support the club here. Enough is enough now and the United fans want the Glazers out."

Keane's former United team-mate Neville has been a vocal critic of the Glazers in recent weeks and he suggested the time has come for them to sell the club.

"The Glazer family are struggling to meet the financial requirements at this club and the fans are saying that their time is up," he added.

"My view is quite simply that they're going to make a fortune if they sell the club and if they were to put it up for sale now I think the time would be right, and it would be the honourable thing to do.

"There's huge discontent, not just across Manchester United fans, but I think for football fans up and down the country and I think they are just saying enough is enough.

"The Glazer family have been resilient and stubborn for many, many years. I think they are struggling to meet the financial demands that this club needs and have done for some time.

"If you think about the club they picked up in 2004, it had the best stadium in the country, one of the best in Europe, it had the best training ground in this country, and probably one of the best in Europe.

"It had a team that was consistently getting to Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals regularly and winning the league every season or every other season.

"If you look at the club now, this stadium I know it looks great here but if you go behind the scenes it is rusting and rotten. If you look at the training ground it's probably not even the top five in this country, they haven't got to a Champions League semi-final for 10 years.

"We haven't won a league here at Manchester United for eight years. The land around the ground is undeveloped, dormant and derelict while every other club seems to be developing the facilities and the fan experience."