Enda Stevens on target as Sheffield United fight back to take points at Carrow Road

Sheffield United came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over struggling Norwich at Carrow Road.

The Blades bounced back from their first defeat in eight matches against Newcastle on Thursday with a determined and solid performance against a Norwich side who have not won at home since September.

The Canaries took the lead through Alexander Tettey inside the opening half an hour after starting the match brightly.

However in the second half, it was Sheffield United who dominated. Enda Stevens' header drew his side level with George Baldock firing home just three minutes later to put his side ahead.

The game was not without its moments of VAR controversy, with a red card for Chris Basham overruled and a lengthy delay over whether to award Sheffield United a goal, with both sets of fans expressing their displeasure at the new technology.

Daniel Farke’s side had slightly changed tactics from playing out from the back and looked to be playing more long balls towards Teemu Pukki, having previously struggled to get going in recent matches, especially the 2-0 defeat at Southampton on Wednesday.

United absorbed the early Norwich pressure without too much difficulty, although John Egan was forced into a last-ditch block to deny Pukki’s shot.

In the 27th minute Norwich took the lead when the Blades defence failed to deal with an Emiliano Buendia corner, and Tettey made no mistakes, controlling the ball before drilling home.

The goal was checked for VAR for a possible handball by Christoph Zimmermann in the build-up, but the review fell in the Canaries' favour.

Norwich started to threaten from set pieces, with Ben Godfrey heading straight at Dean Henderson in the United net with the home side looking to double their advantage.

The Blades goalkeeper was again called into action at the end of the first half, running off his line to deny Onel Hernandez a clear attempt on target, and being forced into a save from a long-distance drive from Mario Vrancic.

Norwich struggled to get going at the start of the second half and it was the visitors who made the impact, finding the equaliser when Stevens rose to nod in a George Baldock cross just four minutes after the restart.

Baldock, who had only one goal to his name this season before the game, put his side ahead just minutes after sending in the ball for the leveller when he cleverly twisted and turned in the box before firing the ball into the bottom corner.

With the visitors looking for a third ,there was a VAR controversy as Basham went down in the box and John Lundstram put the ball in the back of the net. It looked as if the goal or a penalty would be awarded but referee Simon Cooper, after a long consultation with VAR, ruled that Lundstram was offside.

Chris Basham was shown a red card but then earned a reprieve (Joe Giddens/PA)

Basham thought he had been sent off for a late tackle on Kenny McLean, only for VAR to intervene and overrule the referee’s decision, with a yellow card eventually shown.

United had two opportunities to seal the win, but former Ipswich winger David McGoldrick fired wide twice in two minutes.

Henderson had to make a great save to deny substitute Todd Cantwell tapping in the equaliser at the end of a rare promising move from the home side, but it was not enough as United took all three points.

