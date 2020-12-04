Enda Stevens close to return as Blades give defender chance to prove fitness ahead of Leicester game

Sheffield United will check on Enda Stevens and Ethan Ampadu ahead of their home game against Leicester.

Stevens has been nursing a knee injury in recent weeks and Ampadu missed the defeat at West Brom with a hip problem. Both defenders will be given until the last minute to prove their fitness.

Lys Mousset made his long-awaited return from injury as a substitute at the Hawthorns last weekend. The striker will be involved again on Sunday but Blades boss Chris Wilder has said the Frenchman is not yet ready to start a game.

Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira and Wes Morgan will be assessed ahead of Leicester’s trip to Bramall Lane.

Defender Soyuncu was forced off after just 17 minutes of Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League defeat at Zorya Luhansk after aggravating the groin injury which had kept him out for 10 games.

Pereira is unlikely to be risked after tweaking his groin in his first game since March following a serious knee injury while Morgan has a back issue. Timothy Castagne’s hamstring injury also keeps him out but Daniel Amartey (thigh) is available along with Wilfred Ndidi.

PA Media