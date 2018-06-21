Emre Can set to finally leave Liverpool after arriving in Italy to seal Juventus move
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is set to complete his long-awaited move to Juventus after flying in to Turin on Thursday.
The Germany international's Anfield departure was confirmed earlier this month after the 24-year-old turned down the offer of a new contract.
Can has been linked with Juve for several months and the Serie A champions teed up his signing by posting a video on Twitter of the player being greeted by club officials at Turin Airport.
It was also accompanied by a picture with the caption "Emre Can has landed in Turin".
Press Association
Related Content
- Arsenal sign Bernd Leno: Talented but error-prone goalkeeper will benefit from fresh start under Unai Emery
- Arsenal complete deal to sign highly rated German goalkeeper from Bayer Leverkusen
- Jack Wilshere announces he will leave Arsenal after 'being left with little choice' following meeting with Unai Emery