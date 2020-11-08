| 12.7°C Dublin

Emergence of Diogo Jota could be the answer to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk problem

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knew summer signing Diogo Jota would fit into his side quickly and that is why he has not held him back. Peter Powell/PA Wire. Expand

LIVERPOOL may have found the answer to solve their Virgil van Dijk problem – and his name is Diogo Jota.

You might think I have gone mad by suggesting Liverpool’s in-form forward can fill the void created by Van Dijk, who is cruelly set to miss the rest of this season with a knee injury.

Yet, the mood around Liverpool has changed from gloom and doom that followed big Virgil’s injury in the Merseyside derby last month – and much of that can be put down to Jota.

