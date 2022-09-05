Edouard Mendy’s slump can reopen the No 1 door at Chelsea for Kepa Arrizabalaga

Having won the Champions League in his first season at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel embarks on another campaign to conquer Europe tomorrow with Napoleon Bonaparte’s quote about “lucky generals” on his mind.

Having been told of the French emperor’s famous words recently, Tuchel is making comparisons with Chelsea’s goalkeepers.

Edouard Mendy, is going through a difficult patch, having conceded nine goals in his past five games and with only two clean sheets in his past 12 league matches. His recent record, which includes costly mistakes, is in stark contrast to his early form at Chelsea two years ago, when Frank Lampard introduced him in place of Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, who was struggling.

Kepa is still at Chelsea, having failed to leave as expected this summer, and now Tuchel must consider recalling him in place of the out-of-form Mendy for the Champions League opener at Dinamo Zagreb.

On Saturday, Mendy was at fault when West Ham scored twice, although, fortunately for him, the second “goal” by Maxwel Cornet in the 89th minute was ruled out when VAR Jarred Gillett persuaded referee Andrew Madley to review the incident on a pitchside monitor, and the referee ruled that Jarrod Bowen had fouled the goakeeper in the build-up.

What would have been a deserved late equaliser was disallowed, leading to a public outcry from West Ham manager David Moyes, and captain Declan Rice, as well as widespread condemnation.

Moyes even accused the ’keeper of faking injury to cover his error, having fumbled a poor headed back-pass from Reece James before Bowen clipped his shoulder as he lay prone.

Although he appeared to recover quickly to play out the final minutes of the game, Mendy was “in a lot of pain” afterwards according to Tuchel, which may give him an opportunity to take him out of the firing line in Croatia, especially with Kepa looking to re-establish himself after failing to secure a transfer.

“He tried, he checked his options, but they were not satisfying for him nor for us, so he stayed,” Tuchel said. “I’m very happy about that, and from my point of view he is absolutely ready to play. It’s on us if we give him the chance or not.”

When asked about Mendy’s struggles, Tuchel laughed: “First we will deal with the player and then we tell you about it!”

But he added: “It’s a very sensitive position in football, and it’s not only about pure quality and decision-making. It’s also about feeling confident and sometimes having a bit of luck.

“Somebody sent me an interesting quote about Napoleon, when he asked his generals that they should not be only the best quality but also a bit lucky, and this is what you need for leaders and goalkeepers.

“They need to have the kind of momentum that if they make a little mistake, it’s not punished the way it is at the moment. He [Mendy] gets punished when not a lot of what he does is wrong. The situation is calm. We have two fantastic goalkeepers, two fantastic guys. We are aware of it, that he is in that kind of situation inside.”

Tuchel may also include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if his new signing is able to play with a protective mask, having suffered a jaw injury when his home in Barcelona was burgled.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal striker was due to train yesterday wearing a mask, and Tuchel suggested he would be tested at different levels of contact to determine whether he could face Zagreb.

Having worked with him at Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel knows the qualities of Aubameyang, who watched from Stamford Bridge’s executive boxes on Saturday as his new team-mates struggled, failing to get a shot on target until Michail Antonio had put West Ham ahead after 62 minutes. Tuchel’s substitutes made the difference, with Ben Chilwell equalising and then combining with Armando Broja to set up Kai Havertz for what proved to be the winning goal.

Aubameyang would clearly add the cutting edge Chelsea lacked for the opening 75 minutes, but Tuchel warned: “First, he needs to train with us and this is a struggle at the moment.”

