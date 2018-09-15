Chelsea climbed to the top of the Premier League table after Eden Hazard's hat-trick inspired Maurizio Sarri's side to a 4-1 comeback victory over Cardiff.

Eden Hazard stars again with hat-trick as Chelsea go top after rout of Cardiff

Cardiff took a shock lead in the 16th minute when Sol Bamba bundled in from close-range after Sean Morrison had headed the ball into his path.

Chelsea pulled themselves level in the 37th minute when Hazard burst up the field before firing into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

Hazard was on the scoresheet again two minutes before the break, rifling home after good work from Olivier Giroud.

And the Belgian forward completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 80th minute after Willian had been fouled in the box, before Willian put the icing on the cake when he unleashed a fierce strike into the top corner two minutes later.

Press Association