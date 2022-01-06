| 3°C Dublin

Ed Woodward’s time at Man United ends as it began – still seeking the next Alex Ferguson

Miguel Delaney

Ed Woodward is stepping away from his role as Manchester United Executive Vice-Chairman. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

In one of the many challenging periods early in his Old Trafford role, Ed Woodward canvassed various chief executives and chairmen from major European clubs on how important they thought the role of the manager was.

He wanted to know what they thought the ratio was between the influence of the playing squad and the coach.

