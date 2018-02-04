Ecstasy to agony for Liverpool as Harry Kane's controversial 94th-minute penalty earns Spurs a point

Harry Kane's 100th Premier League goal rescued a point for Tottenham in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool with an added-time penalty after the striker had missed from the spot moments earlier.

Harry Kane's 100th Premier League goal rescued a point for Tottenham in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool with an added-time penalty after the striker had missed from the spot moments earlier.

In a dramatic finish the Premier League's top scorer took his tally to 22 with virtually the last kick of the game after the visitors' second controversially-awarded penalty in the final 10 minutes.

After Kane's missed effort Liverpool thought they had snatched victory when Mohamed Salah scored an individually brilliant goal - his second of the game - with the clock well past 90 minutes only for Spurs' England international to take his second chance. In an enthralling game substitute Victor Wanyama had sparked the turnaround with a ferocious drive seconds after coming on.

It left the race for the top four exactly where it was with third-placed Liverpool two points ahead of their rivals, in fifth. Salah became the fastest Liverpool player to 20 Premier League goals with his third-minute opener in only his 25th appearance but Kane stays one ahead thanks to the late drama.

It owed plenty to Eric Dier's miscontrol which diverted the ball back between his two centre-backs where Salah was waiting to pounce, charging into the area to easily beat Hugo Lloris one-on-one. It was his 27th of the season and in doing so became the third-fastest in the club's history to score 20 top-flight goals.

The intensity with which they harried their opponents produced other chances with James Milner seeing a shot deflected wide by Davinson Sanchez, Roberto Firmino glancing a header wide and Van Dijk nodding into the arms of Lloris. Tottenham offered little with Heung-min Song's shot blocked by Van Dijk and a low Mousa Dembele strike comfortably saved by Loris Karius.

Van Dijk was largely imperious on his return- in the first half at least - preventing Kane from having a single touch inside Liverpool's penalty area before the break.

The balance of play changed in the second half with the visitors on the front foot as Christian Eriksen dropped deeper to try to get more of the ball.

Liverpool goalkeeper Karius had to be alert to block Son as he broke clear on the left with Dele Alli firing wide the rebound but, despite their improvement, Tottenham's desperation began to show with Kane flagged offside a couple of times and Alli booked for diving in the penalty area in the 69th minute. It was his third caution for simulation since his debut in 2015/16 and no player has received more. The introduction of Wanyama paid immediate dividends as less then two minutes after arriving he smashed home a stunning shot from 25 yards after Karius had punched clear Eriksen's cross.

With five minutes remaining Dejan Lovren's swing and a miss put Kane, seemingly a yard offside, clean through and referee Jon Moss ruled he had been brought down by Karius.

After a long discussion with his assistant, Moss stood by his decision but Karius redeemed himself by saving the spot-kick Kane hit straight down the middle. Into added time Salah then somehow managed to weave himself past three defenders to lash a shot into the roof of the net but, when Van Dijk caught Lamela with an attempted clearance, the assistant referee flagged and Kane did not miss second time around. Ratings

Liverpool Loris Karius: Made a fine save to deny Son Heung-min then gave away a penalty for a trip on Harry Kane but redeemed himself by keeping it out. Kane gave him no chance with the second one though. 7/10 Trent Alexander-Arnold: Another good performance from the right-back, who produced a series of inviting crosses. 7 Virgil van Dijk: Marshalled Liverpool's defence very well to cope with the threat of Kane but gave away the crucial penalty with a clumsy challenge. on Erik Lamela 7

Dejan Lovren: Looked to have put his Wembley nightmare behind him until his mistake let in Kane for the first penalty incident. 6 Andrew Robertson: The Scot was occupied at both ends of the pitch and showed great energy as well as strong defensive instincts. Still needs to work on his delivery. 7 Emre Can: Nothing flashy in the German's performance but a decent display. 6

Jordan Henderson: A contest for the much-maligned midfielder to show what he offers. Liverpool decisively won the midfield battle while he was on the pitch and the difference when he went off was clear. 8 James Milner: A typically committed display from the England man. 7 Mohamed Salah: Where would Liverpool be without Salah? The first goal was handed to him on a plate but the second was all about persistence and his remarkable goalscoring instincts. 8

Roberto Firmino: A quiet game in front of goal but involved in most of Liverpool's play going forward. 6 Sadio Mane: The winger is not showing the same form he did last season and looked frustrated to be substituted in the 65th minute. 6 Substitutes:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (for Mane, 65): Stood off Victor Wanyama for the equaliser. 5 Georginio Wijnaldum (for Henderson, 65): Did not get to grips with the game as Spurs dominated the midfield. 5 Joel Matip (for Milner, 78): Unable to help the Reds hold on to the three points. 5

Tottenham Hugo Lloris: Left completely exposed for the first goal and had little to do before Salah squeezed in his second. 6 Kieran Trippier: Much of Liverpool's first-half threat came down Trippier's wing but he got stuck in. 6 Davinson Sanchez: Had a busy afternoon and looked vulnerable at times. Was substituted in Spurs' defensive reshuffle. 6 Jan Vertonghen: Produced several last-ditch interceptions to ensure Liverpool's lead stayed at one during the first half. 7

Ben Davies: Put in a series of strong tackles during the first half and was defensively sound. 6 Eric Dier: Playing the ball through for Salah to score was a thoroughly inauspicious start to Dier's game and he was harried off the ball several times. 5 Mousa Dembele: Outfought in midfield in the first half and substituted late on. 5 Christian Eriksen: One of the playmaker's quieter games. He dropped deep early in the second half and helped turn the game around. 6

Dele Alli: The England man became a stronger presence as Spurs improved during the second half but another yellow card for diving was a black mark. 6 Son Heung-min: A lively presence as Spurs grew in influence. 7 Harry Kane: Kane was hardly involved for an hour but then became one of the key men. After a poor first penalty, did not shirk the responsibility and put the second one away convincingly. 7 Substitutes: Erik Lamela (for Sanchez, 71): Drew the foul that earned Spurs their second penalty and a late point. 6 Victor Wanyama (for Dembele, 79): His stunning equaliser set the tone for a frenetic finish. 7 Fernando Llorente (for Son, 90): No time to make an impact. 5

Online Editors