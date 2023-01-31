Early prognosis positive for Brighton’s Irish striker Evan Ferguson after horror challenge by Fabinho

Evan Ferguson is not expecting a long-term layoff after the injury suffered in Brighton’s FA Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday.

But there is no clarity as of yet on the short-term implications, with the full picture yet to be determined.

Independent.ie understands the early prognosis for Ferguson is good after he underwent initial scans on his knee and right leg following the horrible challenge by Fabinho that mistakenly went unpunished.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PMGOL), the body that oversees referees, have subsequently admitted that the Brazilian should have received a red card for a studs above the ankle tackle from behind.

There were fears that Ferguson would pay a heavy price with a lengthy absence to halt the stunning momentum he has built since breaking into the Brighton team.

However, it’s believed that scans conducted on the 18-year-old delivered an encouraging update, which suggests he will not be condemned to a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

That represents good news for both club and country, with the emergence of the striker a source of excitement for anyone invested in Ireland’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Brighton are expected to provide a full update in due course, which will outline a timeline for a return to action.

Ferguson has scored three goals in six games and impressed with his all round play. He caused problems for Liverpool before he was chopped down by Fabinho in the dying stages.