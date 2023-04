Accusations of cheating cast a dark shadow over Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne (right) of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Jack Grealish after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League victory over Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Manchester City’s win over Arsenal was a spectacularly sordid sporting spectacle. Pep Guardiola’s men put the finishing touches to the mausoleum entombing the Premier League’s pretensions to competitive integrity. Their conquest of ‘the worst league in the world’ is complete.