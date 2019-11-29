Eamon Dunphy, John Giles and Liam Brady reunited for Premier League coverage over Christmas period

Eamon Dunphy, John Giles and Liam Brady have been reunited and will form a star-studded panel to cover Premier League matches over the Christmas period for Premier Sports.

The celebrated trio worked together at RTE since 1998, when Brady joined up with Dunphy and Giles who already occupied the punter's chairs at the national broadcaster.

Both Dunphy and Giles have departed Montrose recently while Brady remains part of the set-up. The Star newspaper reports that Premier Sports coverage will be hosted by former Fine Gael minister Ivan Yates.

Independent.ie understands the new panel will cover five matches, kicking off next Tuesday for Manchester City's trip to Burnley. That will be followed by the first Merseyside Derby of the year when Liverpool host Everton.

Their five-match cameo will also take in Arsenal v Brighton and two games on St Stephen's Day.

Online Editors