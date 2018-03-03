Eamon Dunphy defends 'soft target' Arsene Wenger - and pinpoints another reason for Arsenal's sharp decline

Eamon Dunphy has defended Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, saying that the club's transfer policy is as culpable for their decline as the Frenchman.

Eamon Dunphy has defended Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, saying that the club's transfer policy is as culpable for their decline as the Frenchman.

Arsenal haven't won the Premier League since 2004, and missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in Wenger's reign last season.

More recently, the Gunners boss has come under further heavy criticism after back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Man City, one of which was in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday. However, speaking on Game On on 2FM last night, Dunphy gave a partial defence of Wenger, saying that the club's failure to compete with their rivals in the transfer market is what has seen them slide down the table.

"They [the fans] blame Arsene Wenger and they want him to go but the club’s policy over the last ten years, that’s to blame," Dunphy said. "I think Wenger is a soft target really. What’s wrong with Arsenal began with the transition from Highbury to the Emirates and with the owner's reluctance to involve themselves with inflated transfer fees and inflated salaries.

"Then Wenger has to go out there and they’re the rules he’s bound by and he can’t buy the players. "There is some responsibility Wenger has because of the type of players he’s prepared to sign, but even now we’re not sure if he’s responsible for signing players."

Online Editors