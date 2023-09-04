Eagle-eyed fans spot moment delivered by Arsenal’s Gabriel that won game against Manchester United

Brazilian centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes has received praised for a pivotal moment in Arsenal's win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored in injury time to seal a 3-1 victoy at the Emirates Stadium. However, the result almost very different.

United youngster Alejandro Garnacho thought he had come off the bench to win the game in the 88th minute after racing clear of Arsenal's back line and confidently scoring past Aaron Ramsdale.

However, wild celebrations in the away end were cut short by VAR as the goal was deemed offside. And Arsenal fans have been quick to praise Gabriel over his vital positioning as he appears to have stopped his forward momentum.

Replays showed just how tight the decision was - United manager Erik ten Hag even insisted after the game that the goal should have stood - and Gabriel's body contortion proved key.

The centre-back could be seen on camera impressively stopping his forward motion to make sure Garnacho was offside and provide the required gap to rule out United's likely winner.

Gabriel was making his first start of the season after being dropped for the first three games, a surprising move by Mikel Arteta.