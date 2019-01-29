Downbeat Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on the title race after Man City's shock defeat at Newcastle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted his side could still retain the Premier League title, despite a shock 2-1 defeat at Newcastle opening the door for Liverpool to open up a seven point gap at the top.

A late Matt Richie penalty secured all three points for Newcastle as their battle against relegation was given a huge boost, but it was the damage done to City's title hopes that will have a lasting impact from a shock result at St James' Park.

"We knew we had to win a lot of game to have a chance, but it is more difficult now," conceded a downbeat Guardiola. "But we have to continue. In football, many things can happen.

"The most important thing is not thinking about the table. We have to play our game, do what we have to do. When it does not happen, you can lose, it happens. In many, many details, it was not our best today."

"We didn't have the rhythm that we need to impose our game. Our game was slow, we didn't commit, we didn't find the players who we believed we could find.

"They shot twice. The first was the goal and the second was the penalty. We had the chances but when that happens, everything is open. Congratulations to Newcastle for the victory. There are episodes that can change the game, of course, but in general we did not have the rhythm for a Premier League game."

He went on to defend his players after a flat performance against struggled Newcastle as he added: "I love these players.They gave me all the prestige I have in England.

"I will try to be here to help them. I know how they feel right now and I am beside them, close to them. It is an incredible group of players, group of guys. Sometimes we don't play at the level we want to play, sometimes it happens."

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez saluted his players, as the ex-Liverpool manager gave his former club a huge boost ahead of their game against Leicester at Anfield on Wednesday night.

"It was a great effort from everyone and to win against a team as good as Manchester City," he stated.

"They are so good so when you get three points against them you know the players have done really well. Everyone was fighting for each other. We had a couple of situations where they were dangerous on the counter-attack but on the whole we defended well. We scored two goals and kept pushing until the end so you have to be very proud of the players.

"It feels really good. We didn't just win, we won against a very good team. Everyone wanted to see how long we could defend without conceding but we did within the first minute but everyone reacted well.

"The main thing is to stick together and we did it. People weren't expecting a win against Man City but everyone was thinking of what they had to do for the team. Everyone should be pleased."

Benitez confirmed he is expecting transfer activity at Newcastle in the final hours of the transfer window, with Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron expected to arrive from MLS side Atlanta United for a club record fee.

Online Editors