'Don't get too arrogant with it' - Frank Lampard has dig at Liverpool after title triumph

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has warned Liverpool not to get 'too arrogant' after the Reds beat his side 5-3 en route to lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time ever.

The sides played out a thrilling eight-goal clash at Anfield on Wednesday night, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson then picking up the trophy after what has been a sensational season.

However, Chelsea boss Lampard - who has guided his team to the brink of a top-four finish and a place in the FA Cup final - took issue with how certain Liverpool coaches and players behaved during their title coronation at Anfield.

Klopp was involved in a heated exchange with Lampard after Mateo Kovacic was penalised for a lunge from behind on Sadio Mane which led to the free-kick from which Alexander-Arnold scored the Reds' second.

And the Chelsea boss warned the new champions not to get arrogant on their success.

"For me, it wasn't a foul from Kovacic, and there were a lot of things that weren't going our way," he told Sky Sports.

"But I've not got a problem with Jurgen Klopp. The way he's managed this team has been fantastic.

"Fair play to Liverpool Football Club, they've won the league, but also don't get too arrogant with it.

"That was my point, but it's done. In match play, you can get emotional and that was it."

A draw against Wolves at Stamford Bridge will be enough for Chelsea to secure Champions League football, however.

"We should have a feeling of achievement to this point... not many people expected us to be in the top four race but we have it in our own hands," Lampard added.

"We are at the Bridge we have a really strong opponent coming in Wolves and it is up to us. I have belief in the players. We have to carry it on for one more game in the league."

Online Editors