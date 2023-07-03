Dominik Szoboszlai deal shows why Liverpool feel justified by Jude Bellingham decision

The Hungarian international has signed a five-year contract, and joins with Jurgen Klopp having targeted the 22-year-old after stepping away from the pursuit of Manchester United-bound Mason Mount.

Klopp was originally keen on the England international but decided the fee and personal terms for Szoboszlai represented great value.

While Mount is understood to be commanding around £250k (€290k) a week at United, Szoboszlai will be earning less than half that salary. His age profile also made him a highly-prized alternative after Liverpool’s recruiters completed due diligence on a range of targets.

Liverpool were also able to conclude negotiations swiftly with his former club, RB Leipzig, after triggering a release clause on Friday. Szoboszlai will add a new dimension to Klopp’s midfield. Klopp sees him being able to fill a variety of roles, either as a No 8, a deep striker, or a wide man.

When Liverpool confirmed they were stepping aside in the pursuit of Jude Bellingham, Klopp’s explanation was that he needed at least three class players to reboot his starting XI, not one.

The £60m (€70m) signing of Szoboszlai means Liverpool already have two on board for £20m less than Real Madrid committed for England’s coveted young superstar. By any metric, that looks like canny work, especially as Szoboszlai’s former RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch is widely quoted suggesting the Hungary midfielder is “just as talented as Erling Haaland”.

It remains to be seen how effective Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister – signed with haste from Brighton for £35m — will be at restoring Liverpool’s top-four status, let alone reigniting title bids.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 3rd July

But after all the emotion when Liverpool candidly admitted they were neither willing nor able to compete for a £115m generational talent, the rationale of the club’s transfer policy is being put into practice.

The cold hard truth is that logically and financially, Klopp and owner Fenway Sports Group had to spread their resources rather than engage in a time-consuming saga they probably would have lost anyway given Bellingham has subsequently said he always dreamed of the Bernabeu.

No matter how great Bellingham is, three class players will always enhance a squad more than a single, albeit exceptional purchase. The source of angst on the Kop was that a club which has been lavished in praise for its forward-thinking needs so much right now.

Last year Liverpool badly misjudged how rapidly their central zone needed upgrading. It should never have reached that point so – at the time – walking away from Bellingham seemed emblematic of self-inflicted weakness, even if the same decision may have been taken from a position of strength 12 months earlier.

Klopp argued with some force that is retrospective wisdom given this time last year his side were coming off the back of a quadruple bid, but he was asked about midfield reinforcement in his first press conference last summer and insisted that could wait, listing his many options.

“What do we want? This ‘golden cow’ that is producing absolutely everything, milk as well!” he said in July 2022.

He had not foreseen how long it would take for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to recover from the rigours of successive campaigns. A month later, 36-year-old James Milner was deputising in central midfield.

The average age of Klopp’s most experienced midfield starting options last August was 29 years old. That dropped as the season progressed with the emergence of 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic, and return to fitness and form of 22-year-old Curtis Jones.

With the departures of Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and the barely seen Arthur Melo, replaced by 24-year-old Mac Allister and 22-year-old Szoboszlai, Liverpool’s midfield is younger and more dynamic.

The salaries of the new recruits should offer more value for money than Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, too. Add Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hybrid role and the ever-improving teenager Harvey Elliott and the foundations are in place for the next four years.

Szoboszlai is multi-faceted, his productivity particularly impressive with regards to his goals and assists. The Red Bull empire has proven adept at unearthing gems; Szboloszlai was responsible for 26 goals and 35 assists in 83 games for RB Salzburg before moving to Leipzig in January 2021.

After injuries delayed his debut, his impact was immediate with two goals on debut. Measuring 6ft 1in and described as two-footer, Bundesliga aficionados have compared his style to Portugal legend Rui Costa.

​Klopp went into last season with an exhausted, ageing midfield. With the first two deals and a reinvented Alexander-Arnold the position looks re-energised. After missing out on Bellingham, perhaps Klopp has found his ‘golden cow’ after all, while still having cash to spare.