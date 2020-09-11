| 16.1°C Dublin

Doherty move is positive but fate of young Irish talent lies with Premier club bosses

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Matt Doherty sealed a £16m move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer Expand

Before a ball has been kicked in the new Premier League season, there is a glimmer of hope, from the sight of a tricolour being placed at the heart of the English game.

Matt Doherty’s move to Spurs from Wolves was a couple of firsts from an Irish viewpoint: the first player from the Republic of Ireland signed by Jose Mourinho in his 20-year managerial career; and he will be the first Irish player at a top-six club in a long time.

Stephen Kenny, and by extension Irish football, can only hope that the warm glow from an off season with good news stories can hold over the crucial four weeks between now and the trip to Bratislava.

