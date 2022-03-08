‘Doherty is another player who I'd like to underline the improvement’ – Antonio Conte praise for Ireland star Matt

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has hailed the improvement of Ireland man Matt Doherty in his Tottenham team.

Doherty had been struggling for game time under Conte since his arrival at the club and it was believed that the London club were willing to offload Doherty on loan in the January transfer window. But the Dubliner has impressed in recent weeks and claimed two assists in Monday's 5-0 dismissal of Everton.

"I was happy for Sergio Reguilon because after Covid he came in and scored. He's another player who has a lot of space for improvement and my expectation that he improves his level. [Matt] Doherty is another player who I'd like to underline the improvement and then also we have Emerson," Conte said, adding that those fringe players had added a level of competition to his squad.

"Now the competition into the team is important. I think now I am starting to see a bit of competition in the team and if you want to become strong, it is important to have competition and not players that they are sure they are going to play every game, every game, every game. They have to deserve and the competition be very good to improve our level," he added.

Doherty is due to resume international duties with Ireland later this month with the friendly games at home to Belgium and Lithuania.