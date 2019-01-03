'Do we need blood?' - Fuming Jurgen Klopp hits out at Vincent Kompany's challenge as Man City beat Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp declared Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany should have been sent off for his flying first half tackle on Mohamed Salah, after his side slipped to their first defeat of the Premier League season at the Etihad Stadium.

Leroy Sane's second half goal handed City a 2-1 win and trimmed the gap between Liverpool and City at the top of the table to just four points, yet it was Kompany's first half challenge that was on Klopp's mind after his side's first Premier League defeat of the season.

"I really like Vincent Kompany but how on earth is that not a red card," questioned Klopp. "He is last man and he goes in. If he hits Mo [Salah] more he is out for the season. It is not easy for the ref and he may not see it how I see it. It is not easy for the ref and he may not see it how I see it.

"A player makes a decision, he took the risk. If Mo in the moment doesn't jump over him, really bad. Do we need blood? If Mo can go through, come on, what happens here.

"When we were here last year (with Sadio Mane), we got a red card. Did he want it? No, but it was a red card. You can make of this what you want. Look at this and make your own opinion."

Kompany insisted his controversial first half challenge on Salah was not worthy of a sending off, despite replays suggesting he was fortunate to receive a yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor after two-footed lunge on the Liverpool forward.

"I thought it was a great challenge, was it not," he asked with a smile. "I got the ball, a little bit of the man but it wasn't naughty. I didn't try to injure him. It was that or let him go through on goal and the decision was made very quickly in my head."

Kompany went on to insist Liverpool still had control of the Premier League title race, as he struggled to contain his delight after a huge victory for his side.

"I'm not worried about the result I'm buzzing with the tremendous performance," Kompany told Sky Sports.

"We went toe to toe with a very aggressive team and we matched them. It's still in Liverpool's hands, but the performance is beyond something I have ever seen before.

"It came from our guts, a desire you can't describe. We said before the 12th man is not just the fans, it is something from within. We are a better team when we play with emotions."

Meanwhile, Klopp insisted his side will bounce back from a first Premier League defeat since last May, as he stressed they will remain focused on their pursuit of title glory.

"Our expectations are high. We can play better. On the other side it was an intense game," added Klopp. "You have to take the game how it is. You can't always dominate it. With a bit more luck we could have got 2-2, which would be perfect for us."

"It was a big pressure. Very intense game. We were unlucky in our finishing moments. Unluckier than City I would say. Sane scores and the situation with Sadio (Mane) when he hit the post.

"They had periods where they dominated the game and everybody felt the intensity, but we came back and had big chances. It is always like this. You have to score in those moments. When (Sergio) Aguero scores there is no angle. In similar situations we didn't score.

"It was not our or City's best game because we both made it difficult for the other team. I have already said to the boys this is OK. We lost it but it will happen. Tonight it is not nice but it is not the biggest problem."

