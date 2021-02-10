Dier can beat ‘crisis of confidence’ – Jose

Jose Mourinho has backed Eric Dier to recover from his “crisis of confidence” and insisted the defender remains one of his most important players at Tottenham Hotspur.

Dier has been dropped twice in the past four games, following costly errors in the defeats by Liverpool and Chelsea, and watched the ­victory over West Bromwich Albion from the substitutes’ bench.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho, the head coach, restores Dier to his starting line-up for tonight’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Everton, where the 27-year-old spent a short time on loan during his early career. But it is clear Mourinho still values the player highly and believes he can regain the form that led the Portuguese to ask the ­England international to play twice in 48 hours earlier in the season.

“I don’t think he is paying the price of that [playing twice in 48 hours],” Mourinho said. “That was very early in the season and, of course, it was a crime. But after that there was not any problem.

“I believe players have moments. They can be very good, they can be strong personalities, they can be experienced, they can cope with a mistake, but they feel more than anyone else these little moments of confidence, of crisis

Recently, our team makes little important mistakes that are punished in terms of our results. And Eric was one of them. They feel it. And I believe that confidence drops a little bit.”

“But great personality, a team guy. A guy that loves it here, a guy that I trust. And he will be back to normality and his normality, of course, is to play and be solid.”

Other than banking on Dier recovering his confidence and form, Mourinho hopes that Dele Alli will be able to make a positive impact over the remainder of the season.

Alli was denied a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain in last month’s transfer window and, following a heart-to-heart with the player last week, Mourinho will check to see whether the 24-year-old, who has returned to training after injury, can play a part against Everton.

Mourinho said: “In this moment everybody knows he is a Tottenham player, who stays here. So with the end of the speculation, he can train, he can try to help the team because this is what we need.”

Everton v Tottenham, Live BT Sport 1, 8.15

