Diaz has defied the odds and he can continue to do so

Every time Luis Diaz scores, he celebrates by pointing to the sky with both hands. It is his way of paying tribute to the woman who helped more than anybody in his formative years: his grandmother Rosaura Jimenez, who passed away in 2018.

It is a celebration Liverpool fans would already be acquainted with had Diaz finished a golden chance just 15 seconds into his home debut against Leicester City on Thursday.

But it can wait. Given his electric start to life at Anfield, it surely will not be long before the celebration is seen for the first time.

Having grown up without a television in the small village of Barrancas, close to the border with Venezuela in north-eastern Colombia, Diaz would spend his nights listening to Rosaura tell stories. A TV arrived when Diaz’s career took off at Barranquilla, although it was too small to make out the winger. A big screen followed on his first serious payday and a proud Rosaura could finally watch her grandson.

That she is not around to watch him as a £37m Premier League footballer will be a source of regret to Diaz. This is a man who has never forgotten his roots.

“He’s a very humble boy,” says Julio Comesana, who coached him at Colombian side Atletico Junior. “I’ve never seen him fighting others, being disrespectful or drawing attention for what he does on social media. He’s a protagonist where he needs to be and that is on the pitch.”

Porto can surely testify to that. Until Liverpool came knocking, Diaz had established himself as the best player in the Portuguese league, scoring 14 goals in 18 appearances this season. “The way he communicates with the ball is almost poetic,” assistant manager Vitor Bruno says.

Jurgen Klopp will be happy for Diaz, who comes across as shy and not a natural speaker, to let his performances do the talking.

The Liverpool manager was certainly left impressed by the winger during last summer’s Copa America. Despite starting on the bench, he finished the tournament as joint top scorer alongside Lionel Messi, scoring against Brazil and Argentina.

“I have no doubt whatsoever Diaz will be able to settle quickly in Liverpool because that’s the story of his life. He’s an adapter,” Comesana explains. He has certainly adapted so far with impressive performances against Cardiff City in the FA Cup and Leicester.

“He comes from Barrancas and first moved to Barranquilla, which is not a simple thing, but he did quite well,” Comesana says. “Then he went to Portugal and was successful there, too.”

That Diaz has progressed this far in his career is deemed a miracle by some back home. The 25-year-old grew up as part of the Wayuu, the largest indigenous community in Colombia, having spent his childhood in one of the country’s most neglected areas, where hundreds of children die of malnutrition every year. Such are the struggles that even access to safe and sufficient water is a common issue in La Guajira region.

Many blame the Cerrejon, one of the world’s biggest open-pit coal mines, for polluting the local river and making life harder for everyone.

Unsurprisingly, very few footballers from there have been able to make a name for themselves, the exception being Arnoldo Iguaran, Copa America’s top scorer in 1987. Diaz’s journey to the top included an appearance with Colombia at the 2015 Copa America of Indigenous People. He followed that up by joining second-tier club Barranquilla, an affiliate of Junior, and featuring at the Under 20 South American Championship two years later. Yet he nearly did not make it.

“Our medical staff had actually advised me not to call him up because they doubted he had physical conditions to help the team,” recalls Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo, currently at Atletico Nacional. “They talked of malnutrition and him not being capable of handling the entire tournament. In the end, we decided to bring him with us, but planned to use him more as a second-half option. He’s improved a lot since then and is now a different player with a goalscoring instinct.”

Later that year, Diaz would finally pack his things and move to Junior, going on to win the Colombian league and reach the Copa Sudamericana final the following season. Soon, Porto made a move, agreeing to pay €7m in 2019.

He did not take long to adapt in north Portugal, although he lacked consistency in his first two seasons. This campaign, however, he took his game to an entirely new level, with his signature move — cutting in from the left — becoming almost unstoppable.

Porto fans were left frustrated by the fee paid by Liverpool, especially considering the team had sold young striker Fabio Silva to Wolves for £35m in 2020.

“It was not a good deal,” Porto legend Eurico Gomes says. “Porto don’t find themselves in a comfortable financial situation, but the truth is that Liverpool got Diaz for a bargain price.”

It certainly looks that way so far.