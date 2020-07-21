Details of Liverpool's Premier League trophy presentation confirmed as Jordan Henderson pens tribute to fans

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy on a stage built for the occasion on The Kop after Wednesday night's game against Chelsea, it has been revealed.

Captain Jordan Henderson will receive the trophy from a presentation party that will include Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish on a stage that has been built at Anfield, with club officials doing all they can to make the moment special despite the absence of fans inside the stadium.

Selected family members of the players may be permitted to attend the celebrations after a request from Liverpool officials to allow a few more people to witness the moment, with Henderson using his programme notes for the Chelsea game to confirm the occasion will be dedicated to the club's fans.

"I have been asked many times since we were confirmed as Premier League champions to sum up how I feel and I'm not too proud to admit I don't think I've produced a good answer yet," writes Henderson.

"Part of that is because the initial feelings were too overwhelming. Anyone watching the media interviews in the minutes after it was confirmed could see that. Another element is that we still had a job to do and a relatively long wait until this moment.

"I think now I can find the right word: gratitude. There are so many different people responsible when a team is successful and as players, we are privileged to attract the most attention, the most praise and the biggest rewards. But behind the team there are so many different individuals and groups who make a side successful.

"At Liverpool, every single player in our dressing room recognises how fortunate we are to have the best in the world looking out for us and after us – and on a night like Wednesday it's important to express that appreciation.

"The supporters, of course, are a huge factor. Without them, this club isn't what it is. Speak to anyone in the world about Liverpool Football Club and the conversation always comes back to the passion and emotion around the club – and that's entirely down to our fans. This is an emotional club and we shouldn't shy away from that fact. It brings pressures, yes, but it means everything we do together means more – in good times and bad.

"It's gutting for all of us that our fans are not with us in person, but we can still make this one of the most enjoyable shared experiences we've ever had if we want it to be.

"I promise you: we will feel you with us when we lift that trophy, even though you're not at Anfield in person. We are lifting it for you – you've driven us to achieve this dream. But this club's values are about taking care of each other and that means supporting us from home and in safe environments.

"The best things are achieved together. This is a collective achievement and one we should all cherish and enjoy. Thank you all for everything."

Meanwhile, a joint statement has been released by Merseyside Police, Liverpool FC, City Council and the Spirit of Shankly fans group appealing supporters not to celebrate outside Anfield on Wednesday.

A large gathering of Liverpool fans congregated outside the stadium on the night the Premier League title win was confirmed and there are concerns that similar scenes will be played out before and after the Chelsea game.

