Despite Erling Haaland’s arrival, £100m man Jack Grealish can still influence City storyline

It would be the ultimate example of Premier League largesse if a player who has moved clubs for £100m was affixed with the label of the forgotten man.

But with all the understandable hype around the arrival of Erling Haaland, the status of Jack Grealish has become a fascinating sub-plot to the English campaign ahead.

The popular belief is that a second season under Pep Guardiola is make-or-break territory for a player, the period in the relationship where the penny drops. Rodri and Riyad Mahrez are cited as positive examples of this.

And, in a summer where Guardiola has been happy to allow Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to leave, with speculation that Bernardo Silva may follow, then it’s clear that City are prepared to see if their investment in Grealish can pay off. What he definitely possesses is star quality. It’s what has always drawn attention to the playmaker; if the world he operates in has become somewhat vanilla in terms of character, Grealish is an outlier.

Park his Irish history to one side – and he never went down the badge-kissing Declan Rice route – and it’s actually quite easy to both warm to Grealish and fear for him.

His imprint on the climax of the Premier League season just about summed that up. He was an unused sub for the comeback against his former club Aston Villa on the final day, yet still hogged the headlines in the aftermath for his spirited contribution to the celebrations.

Commandeering a microphone at one point, a hoarse Grealish poked fun at Mahrez, who was replaced as the game was slipping away from City, by suggesting that he had “played like Almiron”, an unexpected left-field dig at the Newcastle winger.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan, now a TalkSport pundit, responded by calling Grealish a “moron”.

In the aftermath, a player whose social life always attracts headlines suggested he was coming under unfair scrutiny for his party lifestyle in a busy end of season schedule which included a cameo at his good friend Conor Hourihane’s sun-kissed wedding.

“There’s people that are at England with me now who went to Vegas, Ibiza, Marbella, all these places. No one said a word, but because it was me, people were saying things,” he said. “I’ve just won the Premier League. Why can’t I go on holiday?

“I’m the most expensive British player but I’m also the Jack from Solihull who my friends and family know. I’ll never let that leave me, no matter what anyone says.”

The question for Grealish this year is whether he can evolve on the pitch. Haaland’s presence up top will give a different dimension to how City play.

At times last term, Grealish was asked to play as a false nine, whereas he was otherwise stationed wide and asked to be much more disciplined positionally than in his old life at Villa where he could roam freely.

It was an adjustment. Grealish only supplied three league goals across the season and three assists, yet open play stats compiled by the Premier League say he was statistically the second most creative player and only narrowly behind Kevin De Bruyne.

Only four players across the league had more touches in the opposition penalty area. End product was the issue. Grealish was outside the top 50 for big chances created, despite operating in a league-winning side.

The addition of Haaland to the team adds a focal point that may allow Grealish to come to the fore. In a pre-season tour of America, he put the cross on the plate for the Norwegian’s first City goal, with the ex-Dortmund recruit stating afterwards that he liked the “vibe” of his new team-mate.

For all that he had a tendency to try and do too much at times in a Villa jersey, Grealish delivered 12 league assists in his final campaign for his boyhood club, and there was evidence from the preliminaries to the season that he has the skill-set to link efficiently with the arrival from Dortmund.

The anticipation is that City will be encouraged to try and get the ball into the area quicker, and Grealish does have the skill-set to perform that role. It might make his task more straightforward whereas there were times last term when he looked to be wrestling with his responsibilities.

Granted, there were sliding doors moments too and he was desperately unlucky not to be the hero of the hour in Real Madrid with his second-half near misses instead adding depth to a fresh chapter of European misery for City.

The perception of Grealish is that he allows those disappointments to wash off him, and he probably hasn’t helped himself with life choices but ex-colleagues at Villa always pointed to his work-rate at the training ground, feeling the extent to which he played hard off it was exaggerated.

He’s at a different point of his life now, but he wouldn’t have got to City if he was a full-time joker.

Indeed, the excessive focus on Haaland might just allow the £100m man to breathe.