| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Desperate Manchester United are a real danger to Liverpool in Monday night showdown

John Aldridge

Wounded Red Devils will be a big test for Jurgen Klopp’s out-of-form team

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with team-mate Diogo Jota during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on April 19, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) Expand
Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022. Photo: PA Expand
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (right) walks past manager Jurgen Klopp as he leaves the pitch after receiving a red card: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Expand

Close

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with team-mate Diogo Jota during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on April 19, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with team-mate Diogo Jota during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on April 19, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022. Photo: PA

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022. Photo: PA

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (right) walks past manager Jurgen Klopp as he leaves the pitch after receiving a red card: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (right) walks past manager Jurgen Klopp as he leaves the pitch after receiving a red card: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

/

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with team-mate Diogo Jota during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on April 19, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

You can’t win the Premier League title in the first month of the season – but Liverpool may be in danger of losing it if they don’t beat Manchester United tomorrow night.

It sounds crazy to suggest a title challenge is on the line heading into the third game of a season, yet these are not normal times.

Most Watched

Privacy