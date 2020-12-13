It was possible to smell the fear of defeat in the air at Old Trafford last night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slammed on the handbrake, desperate to avoid more cartoon defending, and Pep Guardiola hardly stayed true to his word to take this game to Manchester United. The result was a rather tepid draw that was not enough to carry either team into the top four.

This was probably best described as a game for the likes of Scott McTominay and Kyle Walker, not Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Kevin de Bruyne or Bruno Fernandes. None of the game's anticipated match-winners got close to exerting their influence.

After their wretched Champions League exit, Solskjaer may arguably have left the happier manager, even if a point means United now have only one victory to their name in six Premier League home appearances this season.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Manchester City's Rodrigo rise to challenge for the ball. Photo: Reuters

Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Manchester City's Rodrigo rise to challenge for the ball. Photo: Reuters

City? Well, it is now 565 minutes since they last conceded a goal in any competition, but they have lurched towards a much more pragmatic approach in the process and it is hard to square with what we are accustomed to from Guardiola.

First things first: this game badly needed a crowd. There have been some electrifying Manchester derbies under the lights - tense, absorbing affairs - but the players had no one to feed off and it robbed the game of a certain intensity.

Old Trafford is a vast expanse when empty and the absence of supporters feels particularly pronounce. It was better than the Chelsea game at this stadium in October, but of that variety - two sides, especially in a cagey first period, who seemed more afraid of losing than hell-bent on winning.

That was understandable in part, particularly from United's perspective. They crashed out of the Champions League after going two goals down inside 13 minutes against RB Leipzig, and have had some truly wretched first periods this season, so the instructions from Solskjaer seemed pretty clear: no more sluggish starts, no daft mistakes, no gifting City a lead.

That caution came at the cost of attacking verve. City were playing it safe, too, and, like United, fielded a double midfield pivot of Fernandinho and Rodri in an attempt to better protect themselves from pace on the break.

United were determined to cut off the supply line to De Bruyne, but it is hard to subdue the Belgian entirely and he was involved in City's best two openings in the first 35 minutes. Sterling played a quick one-two with De Bruyne, cut inside Aaron Wan-Bissaka and feinted his way past Victor Lindelof, but his shot lacked power and height and Harry Maguire blocked.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka battle for possession. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka battle for possession. Photo: Reuters

That was a decent chance, but not as good as the one Riyad Mahrez squandered after a quick break. It started with Joao Cancelo finding Sterling, who released Gabriel Jesus through the middle. Jesus played the ball to De Bruyne, who swept it first time through Luke Shaw's legs into the path of Mahrez. The Algerian seemed to take an age to take his shot and, when he did, it was weak. David de Gea saved and De Bruyne fired over from the rebound.

Mahrez had done better when he clipped a lovely pass to Jesus, but the Brazilian lashed at the ball as it looped down into his path and found the stands.

Despite all the week's distractions, Solskjaer had picked Paul Pogba on the left side. He does not like the deeper-lying midfield role that Mino Raiola, his agent, was alluding to when he bemoaned the Frenchman's inability to "express" himself any more, so how would he get on further up the pitch?

Solskjaer might have hoped Pogba would see the dummy from Rashford's pass after an excellent interception by Fernandes from Ederson's stray pass, but he did not, and Mason Greenwood - all alone and ready to shoot - was not afraid to make his frustration known.

United threatened from a few corners and their press was effective, forcing Ederson into some wild kicking, but there were times when you were yearning for someone to attack the penalty area. Shaw and Wan-Bissaka found themselves in positions to drill over crosses but there was no one in the box to aim for.

It has been a curious season in so many regards and these two might be the most curious teams of the lot. No one, Solskjaer included, really knows which United side is going to turn up. As for City, they are a far cry from the team that beguiled us during those two title-winning seasons. Guardiola can say what he likes but City are more pragmatic now than at any point in his reign. They used to overwhelm sides, but Guardiola has dispensed with an extra forward in favour of more security and it has made them easy to contain and less adept at dragging opponents out of position.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Photo: Reuters

Manchester United's Luke Shaw in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Photo: Reuters

United were doubtless grateful for it, but they defended with a rigour and concentration never evident against Leipzig, with Wan-Bissaka muzzling Sterling and Maguire resembling a £80 million defender, not an overpriced one.

When Cancelo spun a pass to Jesus that the striker laid off to De Bruyne, a goal beckoned, but Maguire got himself in the way to leave City frustrated. United's early second-half probings had petered out by that stage and they were getting pushed deeper.

Rashford was tripped by Walker, but Var ruled out the penalty award for offside, and the England striker fired wide first time from Pogba's pass when he had more time.

Manchester United 0 Manchester City 0

