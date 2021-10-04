Defensive pair Gabriel and White inspire Arsenal to fight tooth and nail

The sight of Gabriel Magalhaes, Arsenal’s bulky Brazilian centre-back, searching for one of his teeth in the Brighton rain was the ultimate proof that he had put his body on the line for his team’s cause.

Standing at a thickset 6ft 3in, Gabriel is evidently not afraid of collisions, although his frame appears more robust than his mouth: this was the second time he had lost a tooth on the pitch. Strangely, the first also came in a match against Brighton, at the end of last season.

Leaving aside his moment of dental fragility, Gabriel was once again one of Arsenal’s more impressive performers on Saturday. Arsenal struggled in possession and created little in the final third, but at the back were resolute against a bright and imaginative Brighton attack.

The goalless draw made it three clean sheets in four matches for Mikel Arteta’s side since they revamped their back line by bringing Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel and Ben White into the team. The Gabriel-White partnership, especially, appears highly promising.

“They are getting a really good connection, good chemistry, and I think their qualities match and complement each other really well,” Arteta said of his two centre-backs.

Gabriel and White are not quite a “little and large” pairing, but do have different attributes, which seem to be suiting each other. Four games is a small sample size, but the balance feels right. Gabriel is a physically dominant player who wrestles with forwards and attacks the ball, while White is better suited to sweeping up behind and bringing the ball out of defence.

White’s return to his former club, for the first time since his £50million move to Arsenal in the summer, brought a reminder of the sort of defender he is used to playing alongside. Brighton’s Lewis Dunk is a player of similar attributes to Gabriel, in terms of his strength in the air, and their muscle allows White to play his own game.

“Ben is an unbelievable player and we were sad to lose him,” said Brighton centre-back Shane Duffy, who impressed again despite a challenging week in which a family member passed away. “That is the level Ben is at now. You can see he is growing into his role at Arsenal.”

The developing relationship between White and Gabriel also points to the importance of stability off the pitch. In the final years of Arsene Wenger’s reign and the few seasons since his departure, Arsenal’s transfer policy was driven by various different figures as power shifted around the top of the club.

The inevitable result was inconsistency in their recruitment, with some players liked by one executive but not by others. Arsenal paid a heavy price for such instability behind the scenes, and are still in the process of steadying the ship.

In White and Gabriel, though, they have two players who were picked and signed by the current regime (Arteta and technical director Edu) to play alongside each other in this specific system. Long-term planning, as it turns out, is a more effective way of building a squad than swapping managers and ¬executives on a yearly basis.

In years gone by, Arsenal would have lost this match. They did not play well as an attacking unit, and had to survive sustained attacks from Graham Potter’s side. In their own penalty area, however, Arsenal were resolute and determined. “In the box, we won the duels,” right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu said. “Only in the box. In other spaces, we lost the duel most of the time. We have to improve this.”

There is no doubting which area Brighton must improve. Just as it was last season, their finishing let them down. But their progress under Potter is there for all to see, and there is a humility to what they do which feels refreshing.

“We are all pushing in the same direction,” Duffy said. “No one blames anyone. We all take it collectively. Someone makes a mistake, someone scores a winning goal, it makes no difference. It’s all of us, and that’s the way it is.”

