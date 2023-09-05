Defender Eric Bailly ends his time at Manchester United with move to Besiktas

Eric Bailly has completed a permanent move to Besiktas from Manchester United, the Turkish club have announced.

Ivory Coast defender Bailly, 29, had spent last season on loan at Marseille as he was not in Erik ten Hag's plans going forward.

A statement from the Turkish Super Lig side read: "Our club has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the final transfer of Ivorian defender Eric Bailly.

"We wish Eric Bailly, who we believe will provide important services to our club, great success with our glorious jersey, and present it to the public with our respect."