Defeat against Arsenal next week would signal the end of Liverpool’s title bid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks to Trent Alexander-Arnold

John Aldridge

Nothing less than a win would have done for Liverpool after a difficult start to the season, but a title challenge seems a long way off after what I witnessed from high in the stands at Anfield.

Defensively, Liverpool have been all over the shop since the opening day of the season – and that story continued against Brighton.

