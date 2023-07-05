Declan Rice to undergo medical at Arsenal following fee agreement with West Ham as Jurrien Timber deal also done

Arsenal are said to have reached an agreement for Declan Rice (John Walton/PA)

Declan Rice is to undergo a medical at Arsenal following agreement on a fee with West Ham, according to reports.

The signing of the Hammers captain for £100million plus £5m in add-ons will not only break Arsenal’s own transfer record but also see Rice become the most expensive Englishman in Premier League history.

Arsenal launched their third and final bid last week with an offer which saw champions Manchester City pull out of the race to sign the 24-year-old.

West Ham were not happy with the payment structure of the Arsenal deal but, after further negotiations, it is understood an agreement is in place and Rice is free to discuss personal terms and have his medical ahead of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Rice, who lifted the Europa Conference League title in what now looks set to be his final West Ham appearance, has been Arsenal’s top target this summer.

He would become the second summer signing for Mikel Arteta’s side, following the addition of Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea, as the Gunners look to go one better than their second-placed finish last season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners, who head to Germany for a pre-season training camp later this month, have reached agreement with Ajax for central defender Jurrien Timber

It is understood the north London club will pay in the region of £34million for the Netherlands international, with a further £4million-plus payable in add-ons.

The 22-year-old, who made 34 Eredivisie appearances last season and also played Champions League and Europa League football either side of representing his country at the World Cup finals, has been granted permission to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical.