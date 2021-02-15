Declan Rice spot on as West Ham see off Sheffield United without a striker

Michail Antonio was not fit to feature on Monday (Justin Setterfield/PA)
His prayers were almost answered after only five minutes when Craig Dawson, following up Rice’s free-kick, was pushed over in the area by Enda Stephens.
Referee Simon Hooper awarded the spot-kick but VAR ruled that Dawson was offside when Rice struck his initial shot.
Moyes would not have to wait long for his penalty hoodoo to come to an end, however.
Lingard, back in the team after sitting out at Manchester United in the FA Cup under the terms of his loan deal, was getting a lot of joy in the inside-left position and twice forced good saves from Aaron Ramsdale.
And five minutes before half-time the former England winger dispossessed Oliver Norwood, raced upfield and exchanged passes with Jarrod Bowen before he was wiped out in the area by an ungainly challenge from Chris Basham.
Lingard wanted to take the penalty but captain Rice pulled rank before tucking away his first goal of the season, and the first spot-kick of his career.
The Blades arrived in London knowing a win would lift them off the foot of the table for the first time since November 7.
David McGoldrick should have hauled them level with a close-range header, but his weak effort was kept out by a combination of Ben Johnson’s back and Lukasz Fabianski’s hand.