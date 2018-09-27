Declan Rice offered improved deal at West Ham as frustrations at the club grow

West Ham United have made an improved contract offer to Declan Rice after the 19-year-old turned down a deal which could have been worth more than £40,000-a-week.

West Ham United have made an improved contract offer to Declan Rice after the 19-year-old turned down a deal which could have been worth more than £40,000-a-week.

Sources have suggested that the new offer will be the final one made to Rice following contract negotiations which have become increasingly frustrating for the Premier League club.

West Ham are desperate for the highly-rated Rice to stay, and he has a big future at the club where he is a popular and mature figure, and they believe the player, who joined West Ham aged 14 after being released by Chelsea, also wants to stay. There is disappointment that an agreement has not been reached as of yet.

The latest offer was submitted this week after Rice's representatives rejected a previously improved deal. It is understood that the latest rejected offer was for a basic £15,000-a-week plus £20,000 for every Premier League game Rice started plus a rise of £5,000-a-week after every 15 Premier League starts.

That would mean Rice would get £20,000-a-week basic after 15 games, £25,000-a-week basic after 30 starts and so on - plus the £20,000 per league start on top. So after 15 league starts Rice would earn £40,000-a-week.

West Ham have now improved that offer further with, it is understood, Rice's representatives arguing for a higher basic salary and fewer add-ons. However, contrary to claims, Rice is not out of contract at the end of this season so West Ham can wait.

The central defender, who has been man-of-the-match playing as a holding midfielder in West Ham's last two games against Everton and Chelsea, is contracted until June 30, 2020, and, even then, they have an option that can be triggered to extend for another 12 months. It is believed Rice currently earns £3,000-a-week.

If Rice refuses to sign West Ham could, in theory, hold him to his present deal and if he runs that down and moves to another Premier League club they would be due compensation. That would not be the case, however, if he moves abroad.

It is highly unlikely to come to that with hopes high that a new contract will be agreed to suit all parties. Rice must also decide, in the near future, whether to continue to make himself available for the Republic of Ireland, who he has represented at age-group levels up to the senior team, or switch to England, who have shown an interest in him.

Telegraph.co.uk