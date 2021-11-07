| 9.8°C Dublin

Declan Rice has key ingredients to fix Liverpool’s issues but England switch puts him out of price range

John Aldridge

Declan Rice is one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League Expand

Declan Rice would be the perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp, yet I suspect the West Ham midfield general may now be too expensive for almost every club in world football.

Rice has emerged as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League, but the fact that he is now playing international football for England after annoyingly walking away from an Ireland career ensures his value has soared.

Jack Grealish’s £100million move to Manchester City last summer highlighted the cost of signing English talent and Rice may command a similar fee now, which is why I say he will never be a target for Liverpool.

