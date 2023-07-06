Declan Rice can bring Arsenal’s trophy-winning hopes closer to reality

Within West Ham United, they have known for some time what Declan Rice is capable of producing. David Moyes has known it, and so too have the midfielder’s team-mates at the London Stadium. All of these observers are convinced there is so much more to come from Rice, and the player himself shares that opinion.

That is why there was no surprise at the club when Rice scored arguably the finest goal of his career last season. Picking up the ball in his own half in West Ham’s Europa Conference League quarter-final against Gent, he surged beyond two defenders before smashing the ball into the corner of the net with his weaker left foot.

It was not the sort of moment that Rice has regularly produced in a West Ham shirt. Some observers and pundits would not have thought it was the sort of goal that he was even able to score. After all, he has often been sneered at for being too defensive, too sideways. “He needs to do a lot more,” said Roy Keane, for example, earlier this year. The perception of Rice as a combative defensive midfield player is a reasonable one, given his performances for West Ham in recent years. He is resilient and powerful, and his reading of the play has helped him to become one of the best midfield disruptors in Europe.

But those who know Rice and watch him regularly know that more is possible. More of those driving runs, more decisive passes, more assists, more goals, more match-defining moments.

“He has so many parts to his game,” said Moyes last season. “He does not always show them. He has a good personality but he can show his personality even more. If he does that then you will see so many more aspects of his game. A lot of people think it isn’t there but, let me tell you, it is there.”

In an interview in 2021, Rice said he has taken inspiration from the likes of Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira as he has developed his style. Toure and Vieira are two of the great Premier League midfield players, both of them all-conquering titans in the heart of the pitch, and that is what Rice hopes to become.

Evidently, based on the size of their planned investment in Rice, Arsenal believe he is capable of doing so. A club does not offer more than £100 million for a player unless they are convinced by his talent and his place within their project. The fee is the ultimate proof of how much Mikel Arteta wants him, and how much Arsenal need him now.

Arsenal’s move for Rice must be viewed in two ways: on the pitch, and off it. In terms of his on-field impact, the 24-year-old arrives as a candidate to play in the holding midfield role, instead of Thomas Partey, or as a box-to-box player, filling the shoes of Germany-bound Granit Xhaka.

Rice offers a level of athleticism and physicality that Arsenal were sometimes missing last season. This was especially the case against Manchester City in their 4-1 defeat in April, when Arsenal were bullied by a more powerful side. With Rice charging around their midfield and flying into tackles, Arsenal will be a far more imposing team.

The England international can also play at centre-back, should that be required of him. There is a fluidity and flexibility to his skill-set that will allow Arteta to evolve his side further, if this deal can be completed as is now expected. The Arsenal manager said in May that he has tactical ideas which he has not yet been able to implement at the club – players like Rice will help him to make those visions a reality.

Off the pitch, too, Rice ticks all of Arsenal’s boxes: young, ambitious and with strong leadership qualities. There is a reason that Rice was handed the captain’s armband at West Ham and he would be expected to immediately become one of the senior players at Arsenal.​

In Rice, Arsenal are hoping to sign a player who can take the team another step closer to trophy-winning glory. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)