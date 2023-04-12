Dean Smith hopes to awaken Leicester City side seemingly sleepwalking their way to the Championship

There is no option in the contract for Dean Smith to extend his stay beyond this season.

A week ago, Dean Smith was preparing for a relaxing break at the Masters in Augusta. Now he has returned to the chaos of a Premier League relegation battle with Leicester City.

Smith dashed back to London after being summoned for an interview with Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the Leicester chairman. The 52-year-old has now been named as the club’s interim manager, charged with beating the drop with eight games to play.

There is no option in the contract for Smith to extend his stay beyond this season, but his position will undoubtedly be boosted if he can halt Leicester’s alarming downward spiral towards the Championship.

It marks a return to the technical area for the first time since December after his dismissal by Norwich City following a difficult start to their Championship campaign.

Though Leicester interviewed other candidates, including another ex-Aston Villa manager in Steven Gerrard, Jesse Marsch, Rafael Benitez and Ralph Hasenhuttl, there is a sense that Smith will be the calm, assured presence they badly need.

With former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare – a key staff member behind the title-winning team in 2015-’16 and ‘the great escape’ the season before – plus former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, there will be no lack of experience.

Smith replaces Brendan Rodgers, who was on the same course when he completed his Pro Licence coaching badges in 2008, and the task in front of him is vast.

The situation is critical for Leicester, who appear to be sleepwalking to the Championship. For too long, there has been a feeling around the club that everything will be OK. Too good to go down? At the moment, Leicester are too bad to stay up.

The statistics paint a dreadful picture: Leicester have gone nine games without a win and have not managed a clean sheet in the league since November 12. In their eight remaining games, they face Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester City, who are up first on Saturday evening.

There is also a huge summer rebuild looming, whatever happens. Their biggest asset, James Maddison, is almost certain to be sold, while a raft of players, including Youri Tielemans, Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, are out of contract.

Leicester reported record losses of £92.5 million earlier this year and transfer cash is likely to be propped up by sales.

It feels like there has been a degree of negligence to allow the situation to get to this point. Many other players, including Soyuncu, Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare, were disillusioned under Rodgers, and Smith must repair the cracks in the dressing room.

Winger Harvey Barnes has tweaked a hamstring and is almost certain to miss at least this weekend’s trip to the Etihad.

Yet with Smith in charge, there is hope. His record of never having been relegated as a manager ended last season at Norwich, but he does have many proud achievements.

He also has many experiences of late-season drama. In 2006, he was assistant manager at Leyton Orient when they won away at Oxford deep into added time to earn promotion to League One on the final day of the campaign. Five years later, in his first job as a No 1, Walsall survived by one point despite defeat at Southampton on the last day.

Then there was the escape from relegation in July 2020 when his Aston Villa team secured a 1-1 draw at West Ham to beat the drop.

Smith will want to avoid more excruciating tension, but Leicester would probably settle for that now.