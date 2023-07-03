Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy sticking with Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson extends stay as manager

Irish duo Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy have signed up for another season of Premier League football next season after they were today confirmed as part of the backroom team at Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson as the veteran English manager extended his contract.

Hodgson was hailed for his role in keeping the Eagles in the Premier League after he took over from Patrick Vieira last season. He was out of contract, but the club today confirmed he would be in charge again for next term, Hodgson retaining Dubliner McCarthy as his assistant and Kiely as goalkeeping coach.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Roy’s record as manager speaks for itself. His return earlier this year along with Ray Lewington and assisted ably by Paddy McCarthy produced a fantastic return both in results and producing some stylish performances, helping us climb the table and get international recognition for our players.

“Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return."

Former Palace player McCarthy, who had been working as the club’s U-23 team boss, stepped in as first-team manager on a caretaker basis after Vieira was sacked and was in charge for two games.

He was then kept on the staff, as coach, by Hodgson when he was appointed as manager. Kiely will keep on his role as goalkeeping coach on Stephen Kenny’s staff ahead of the rest of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.