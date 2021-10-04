De Bruyne earns late City point in game of two halves

If there was ever any doubt that Liverpool and Manchester City would be in a ferocious Premier League title race this season then this epic encounter settled that.

On this spellbinding evidence, it will take some effort to prevent these sides finishing in first and second place –whatever the order – and while City were certainly the better team – and will wonder how they did not win it, and how James Milner was not sent off – Liverpool had the best player.

There was an absolutely world-class contribution from Mohamed Salah. His goal and his assist were Lionel Messi-esque – Messi at his peak. Salah was almost untouchable at times and, yes, Liverpool have to offer whatever it takes to keep him. They would have certainly lost this game without him.

Salah’s contribution also exposed, even more, City’s lack of a reliable striker as they wasted chance after chance especially in an utterly dominant first-half. Jack Grealish played through the middle and it did not work. After 65 minutes, Raheem Sterling replaced him and he also unsuccessfully attempted to fulfil the role.

While Phil Foden was hugely impressive, if City had a finisher like Salah they would have been out of sight.

And yet for all the attacking power on display, one of the absolute highlights was a remarkable intervention by Rodri, at 2-2, when it appeared Fabinho was certain to side-foot into the unguarded net. Instead, Rodri came from nowhere to dive across and block. The City players celebrated as if the midfielder had scored a goal.

The fact that City have gone to Chelsea and won and to Liverpool and drawn will be hugely satisfying for Pep Guardiola. He will, however, fret about all those missed opportunities, just as he raged at how Milner was not red-carded. He could have gone in the first-half and should have in the second.

But, really, we have to start with Salah’s goal. It will be analysed, cherished and watched again and again as he held off three City players, all simply unable deal with him, surged into the penalty area and, with a change of pace, beat Aymeric Laporte before firing a powerful cross-shot past Ederson.

It was worthy of winning any match but, certainly, neither did City deserve to lose. Liverpool had been overrun in the first-half, reduced to long balls with Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones struggling, and must have received a fierce telling off from Jurgen Klopp during the break because they re-emerged transformed.

Just before the hour they claimed the lead. Salah created it, again quite remarkably, beating Joao Cancelo’s half-hearted challenge on halfway and driving towards the City goal before slipping the ball through to Sadio Mane. With a sight of goal he immediately fired his shot across Ederson – Anfield was rocking and the Kop was in full voice.

Their team was pouring forward and it seemed City would pay for their profligacy. But, instead, they showed the mark of champions with a fine goal of their own as Gabriel Jesus collected possession and ran infield before spraying the ball to Foden. His first touch was deft, his second was to strike a crisp right-foot shot, low and hard and back across Alisson and into the far corner of the goal.

When Salah scored, Guardiola stood motionless. He must have been stunned as to how his side were again behind and also how Liverpool still had 11 players on the pitch. With Foden, Grealish and Cancelo all going down his flank, City had targeted 35-year-old Milner who was playing at right-back in place of the absent Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He could have been dismissed for denying a goal-scoring opportunity as he clipped Foden when he ran through, but not even a foul was given.

He was eventually cautioned for another foul on Foden.

Then, in the second-half, he upended Bernardo Silva with a trailing leg.

But, with Guardiola arguing furiously with fourth official Mike Dean, Milner escaped a second yellow card before Klopp finally withdrew him for Joe Gomez.

The advantage Salah restored only lasted five minutes with Foden, again, heavily involved as he ran on to a through ball and pulled it back towards Jesus. Andrew Robertson got a touch, but it fell to De Bruyne who arced a first-time shot that brushed off Joel Matip to beat Alisson. Cleverly, Sterling, who would have been in an offside position, stayed on the turf as the ball flew over him. The swings in mood and momentum were extraordinary.

Despite Rodri’s block, it was City who finished the stronger.

They had been even more dominant in the first-half when only poor finishing and Alisson denied them.

Foden should have scored but took a touch, allowing Alisson to smother his subsequent shot, then De Bruyne and Grealish drove chances across goal with De Bruyne also sending a diving header over when he was picked out, unmarked.

“What a game . . . this is why the Premier League is the best,” Guardiola declared afterwards and he was right. What a campaign that is beginning to unfold.

It appears this rivalry is now back on. The benchmark; the gold standard is set and with it the fight to be champions is on. Let us see if Chelsea and, maybe, Manchester United can also stay the pace.

