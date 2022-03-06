Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden in the Premier League win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium

A Kevin de Bruyne-inspired Manchester City handed Manchester United a derby day beating and stretched their lead once again to six points at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite having now played a game more than their closest challenger Liverpool, this win will be a big psychological boost to City in their defence of the title.

City got off to a dream start, taking the lead inside five minutes.

United made it far too easy for the hosts and Bernardo Silva cut back for Kevin De Bruyne to fire past David De Gea.

Manchester United levelled with a superb counter-attack in the 22nd minute as Sancho came back to haunt his former club.

Paul Pogba sprayed a fine ball to put the 21-year-old through on the left.

Sancho had a lot to do given he was up against Kyle Walker, but he cut past the right-back and Rodri before bending a strike into the far corner from just inside the box.

City regained the lead in the 28th minute.

De Gea denied Foden after he had brilliantly flicked the ball over Victor Lindelof, with Silva seeing his follow-up shot blocked before Alex Telles inadvertently poked into the path of De Bruyne to score his second of the afternoon.

There was a break of play in the 35th minute after fans behind the goal being defended by United called for help. Medical support was quickly on hand and play resumed two minutes later.

City looked to have wrapped up victory in the 68th minute.

A De Bruyne corner from the left was met by Riyad Mahrez with a stunning half-volley that flew in via a slight deflection off Maguire.

Mahrez had the ball in the net again in injury time and, after a VAR check for offside, the goal was allowed to stand for a deserved fourth for Guardiola's side.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was scathing in his assessment of his former club.

"Manchester United ended that game like an absolute shower. They were a disgrace," he said.

"They came up against a proper team and they've been given a proper doing."

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick told Sky Sports: "We are fully aware we need to win games.

"This is one of the most difficult. They were the better team today. But we look ahead to the next games and we need to win the next two home games - they are essential to us."