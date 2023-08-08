David Moyes’ West Ham future in doubt despite transfer breakthrough

The future of David Moyes as West Ham United manager is in doubt, despite the club closing in on their first signing of the summer.

West Ham are on the brink of completing the £35 million signing of Edson Alvarez from Ajax, with the defensive midfielder joining as a replacement for Declan Rice.

But sources remain convinced that the future of Moyes is far from certain heading into the first weekend of the Premier League season, when West Ham travel to Bournemouth.

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan insisted Moyes will be given the chance to see out his contract, which runs to the end of the forthcoming season, following the Europa Conference League success.

Sullivan is not thought to have any plans to sack Moyes, but fears remain he could leave the club should West Ham start the season badly or he becomes the target of supporter dissatisfaction.

West Ham face a tough start to the new season with games against Chelsea, Brighton and newly promoted Luton Town to follow the Bournemouth opener before the first international break in September.

West Ham’s interest in signing Alvarez – who will arrive in London for a medical – was reported in June, along with Moyes’ desire to sign Harvey Barnes and James Ward-Prowse.

But West Ham missed out on Barnes to Newcastle United while they haggled with Arsenal over Rice and have seen two bids turned down for Ward-Prowse.

The second bid for Ward-Prowse was £30 million and it now remains to be seen whether or not West Ham are prepared to increase that offer for the Southampton captain.

West Ham’s struggles in the transfer market have led to suggestions of a clash in approaches between Moyes and new technical director Tim Steidten, although sources have indicated the relations between the pair have remained positive.