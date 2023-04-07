David Moyes to get one last chance to save his job at West Ham

David Moyes is preparing his team for the trip to Craven Cottage tomorrow, with the match increasingly looking like it could determine his future. Photo: PA Wire

David Moyes argued his team’s performance was far better than the 5-1 thrashing they received from Newcastle United as he pledged to fight on as West Ham manager.

Moyes is set to take charge of West Ham’s fixture against Fulham despite having overseen just two wins from the past eight games, leaving his team above the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference.

It is understood that co-owner David Sullivan does not want to make a decision about Moyes’s position before the weekend.

Moyes is preparing his team for the trip to Craven Cottage tomorrow, with the match increasingly looking like it could determine his future in a second spell at West Ham, where he has taken the club to a major European semi-final and could yet win silverware this season in the Europa Conference League.

Having seen his side concede five soft goals in front of their own supporters on Wednesday night, including the farcical third and fourth goals in the second half, Moyes refused to be too critical of his players as he looked to protect their fragile confidence.

West Ham had slipped two goals behind with some weak defending but rallied and ended the first half strongly, pulling a goal back through Kurt Zouma.

But they imploded in the second half, a terrible mistake from Nayef Aguerd gifting Newcastle a third 22 seconds after the restart.

“It was really difficult, I’m really disappointed,” said Moyes, who was booed and jeered by the few thousand supporters who remained inside the London Stadium as he walked down the tunnel.

“We started really well, as well as we have played, and we made more opportunities than we did against Southampton. We gave away a terrible first and second goal, but not as bad as the third and fourth. It makes it very difficult.

“We were competitive in the first half, we got back in it. At 2-1 at half-time I was saying we were right in the game here, go out there and do the right things and within 15 or 20 seconds we had given ourselves a mountain to climb, conceding a third goal.

“I’ve got a new back four at the moment and it’s going to take a bit of time for the boys to get used to it.

“Everyone can make individual mistakes, but we had two in one game. It could be damaging but if we had drawn against Southampton and drawn today, we’d have had two points but we have three points. I have to look at it in that positive light.”

Moyes, though, has been in the game long enough to know how precarious this result could be for him and the team he leads.

“As a manager you always have to sit here and front up the questions,” he added.

“I’m a big boy and I’ve left jobs at other times in the past and if that happens here, I’ll have to go.

“But I really like my job here, I like the people I work for and I’ve enjoyed my time here.

“I hope there are a couple of big days ahead here in the not-too-distant future.”