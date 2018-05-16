David Moyes leaves position as West Ham United manager

West Ham are looking for a new manager after confirming David Moyes has left the club.

The former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland boss lifted the Hammers out of the relegation zone after replacing Slaven Bilic on a short-term contract in November.

But an eventual 13th-placed finish, thanks to seven points from their final three matches, was not enough to earn the 55-year-old Scot a new deal. In echoes of Sam Allardyce's departure from Everton earlier on Wednesday, many West Ham fans were not happy with Moyes as manager and it seems joint-owners David Sullivan and David Gold have acted accordingly.

However, Moyes had also made it clear in recent weeks that changes behind the scenes at the club would be required if he were to be persuaded to stay on, which may not have gone down well with Sullivan. Assistant coaches Alan Irvine, Stuart Pearce and Billy McKinlay have also left the London Stadium.

In a statement on the club website, Sullivan said: "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League. "Throughout his time here, David has carried himself with dignity and honesty and we have all found him to be a pleasure to work with.

"He, Alan, Stuart and Billy accepted the challenge and attacked it head on, turning around a difficult situation. They deserve great respect for the job they have done and they leave the club with our best wishes. "When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future.

"Having taken stock of the situation and reflected now the campaign is complete, we feel that it is right to move in a different direction.

"We are already taking steps to identify and recruit the manager we believe can take West Ham United forward in line with our ambitions.

"We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next 10 days." Sullivan has reportedly already held talks with Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca, while he remains a long-term admirer of Newcastle's Rafael Benitez. Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, currently with Hebei China Fortune, and outgoing Paris St-Germain coach Unai Emery have also been linked with the role.

