David De Gea serves up personal version of VAR as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 'disappointed' with Everton goal

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was not impressed with a VAR decision that allowed Everton to open the scoring at Old Trafford on Sunday, as he took to Twitter to make his point.

De Gea appeared to be fouled in the built up to a 36th minute Victor Lindelof own goal, yet a VAR review did not find enough evidence to overturn referee Michael Oliver's initial decision.

That inspired De Gea to post an image (above) on his Twitter account that appeared to show he had been impeded as the ball came into his box that led to the goal in a 1-1 draw against Duncan Ferguson's Toffees.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also frustrated by the decision, as he suggested the match officials and their VAR colleagues made a mistake in their final verdict.

"It was a clear foul but there's no point me complaining," Solskjaer said. "I'm disappointed in that one by the referee. When I saw it, I was 100 per cent sure it would be overturned by VAR, so I ran down to the fourth official. I'm surprised they kicked off so soon.

"I think it's a foul, especially in this day and age. Maybe in the eighties, it would have counted. He's got his elbow, his hand over David's shoulder, and an elbow in the face, so it's a foul."

Solskjaer went on to suggest he was frustrated by his side's failure to back up wins against Tottenham and Manchester City as they drew with struggling Everton at Old Trafford.

"We dominated the game, we put pressure on them, but we couldn't really create the openings we wanted to after they scored," added the United boss.

"Before they scored, we had two or three decent opportunities to take the lead and that was the big difference, but I think we're on the right track.

"One 15-minute spell today was poor and you felt they could have got something. I'm looking forward to going into work tomorrow, because these boys want to improve. We've had a decent spell without losing games, but of course draws are no good in this league. We need to work on turning draws into wins."

