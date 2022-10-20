Darwin Nunez's Anfield breakthrough can kickstart his Liverpool career

If Sunday’s win over Manchester City is to be the springboard that Liverpool’s stuttering season required, then perhaps this rather more sedate victory over West Ham United can provide the same for their marquee summer signing.

The hope will be that Darwin Nunez’s first Anfield goal is a catalyst for a career that is beginning to show potential, if this match-winning display is anything to go by.

Nunez’s first-half header proved enough to overcome a West Ham side that, by the end, had done enough to earn a point. If Jarrod Bowen had converted a penalty on the cusp of half time, they may have even taken all three, given that they were the more dangerous of the two sides in the second half. Yet David Moyes was left to rue missed chances, especially a late Tomas Soucek chance that somehow did not earn them an equaliser.

Klopp kept faith in the shape that inflicted Manchester City’s first defeat of the season but switched personnel. Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of five changes, making his first start since recovering from injury Nunez came in for the injured Diogo Jota.

Having already come close to finding the breakthrough with a menacing half-volley, Nunez’s first Liverpool goal on home soil was a downward header, powered into that same soil after connecting with a superb Kostas Tsimikas cross. Kurt Zouma, rushed back from an illness, missed his header to intercept while his defensive partner, Thilo Kehrer, had not handled Nunez’s physicality.

The Liverpool striker is more than just a 6ft2in man bun, though. Amid the misfires and miscontrols, there are plenty of moments where he looks as electrifying as his €75m price tag suggested. A minute after the goal, he was through again, only to shoot straight at Lukasz Fabianski. Another half-volley beat the goalkeeper, yet cannoned back off the post.

Joe Gomez, hoping to impress a watching Gareth Southgate, did not need to clatter into the back of another potential member of England’s World Cup squad in Bowen inside his own penalty area without much danger brewing.

But if penalty-taking is one of Southgate’s criteria, Bowen’s kick will count against him. Alisson guessed correctly, and beat a tame attempt away. Taken in the 44th minute, it was West Ham’s first sight of goal.

After the break, Nunez was still Liverpool’s greatest goal threat, which was perhaps why Klopp saw fit to substitute him before the hour mark, with Nottingham Forest to follow on Saturday.

Mo Salah suffered a frustrating night and Liverpool did not create the slew of opportunities that could have put this game beyond doubt. There was a reminder of that fact when Said Benrahma shot straight at Alisson. Yet the best of all would fall to Soucek, who with two minutes of time remaining, at point-blank range from a Bowen cut-back, somehow hit Alisson’s underside and only won a corner.